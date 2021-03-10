Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

35,981 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 6794444
  2. 6794444
  3. 6794444
  4. 6794444
  5. 6794444
  6. 6794444
  7. 6794444
  8. 6794444
  9. 6794444
  10. 6794444
  11. 6794444
  12. 6794444
  13. 6794444
  14. 6794444
  15. 6794444
  16. 6794444
  17. 6794444
  18. 6794444
  19. 6794444
  20. 6794444
  21. 6794444
Contact Seller

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,981KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6794444
  • Stock #: U04766
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT2KS575111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,981 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 1500 Classic 4D Extended Cab ST Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat **ONE OWNER**, **LEASE RETURN**, Body Colour Upper Fascia, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Grille, Bright Rear Bumper, Carpet Floor Covering, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Fog Lamps, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front Floor Mats, Manual Adjust Seats, Quick Order Package 25A ST (DISC), Rear Floor Mats, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, SXT Plus Group, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 8" Chrome-Clad Aluminum. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2015 Chrysler 300 4D...
 169,426 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey S...
 82,676 KM
$16,600 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 125,560 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory