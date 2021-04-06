Menu
2019 RAM 1500

53,890 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6853132
  • Stock #: N04707A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT4KN867823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,890 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 1500 4D Crew Cab Big Horn/Lone Star Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat **LOCAL TRADE**, **ONE OWNER**. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

