2019 RAM 1500

58,111 KM

Details Features

$54,123

+ tax & licensing
$54,123

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$54,123

+ taxes & licensing

58,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8501969
  • Stock #: N05422A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFJT7KN862848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,111 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

