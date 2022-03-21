Menu
2019 RAM 1500

27,053 KM

Details Features

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

Contact Seller

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

27,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8727488
  • Stock #: U05056
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT2KS532331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U05056
  • Mileage 27,053 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

