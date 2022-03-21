Menu
2019 RAM 1500

70,208 KM

Details Features

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

70,208KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8803433
  • Stock #: N05499A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT5KN783736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,208 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

