2019 RAM 1500

44,492 KM

Details Description Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Classic ST Express

Location

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

44,492KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9165988
  • Stock #: V3936A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6KG627952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

