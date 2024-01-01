$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6JR7DT7KG506406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 30,595 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
2013 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 115,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit SUMMIT NAV SUNROOF REAR VIDEO 123,696 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 3500 Laramie 191,343 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Chatham Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2019 RAM 1500 Classic