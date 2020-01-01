Menu
2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 7 Passenger, Navigation, Heated Seats

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 7 Passenger, Navigation, Heated Seats

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,023KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4499097
  • Stock #: V2257R
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR6K5722257
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Previous Rental 2019 4 Runner is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Navigation
7 passenger seating
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Backup Camera
Power Seats
Power locks
Power Windows
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning, Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
Book your appointment today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

