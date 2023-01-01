Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

74,054 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline Highline Manual

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline Highline Manual

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

74,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733222
  • Stock #: k4702
  • VIN: 3VWW57BU1KM027709

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # k4702
  • Mileage 74,054 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Manual is a compact car that offers sporty driving dynamics, refined interior, and advanced technology features. The Highline trim level is the top-of-the-line option in the Jetta lineup and comes equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

Under the hood, the 2019 Jetta Highline is powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This engine provides a responsive and engaging driving experience and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission that allows for precise gear shifts.

Inside, the Jetta Highline offers a refined and spacious cabin with leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. It also comes with advanced technology features, including an 8-inch touchscreen display, a BeatsAudio premium sound system, and a suite of driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.

In terms of safety, the 2019 Jetta Highline comes standard with a rearview camera, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, and pedestrian monitoring. It also offers available features, including a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and a front and rear park distance control system.

Overall, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Manual is a stylish and sporty compact car that offers a fun and engaging driving experience, advanced technology features, and a comfortable and refined interior, making it a great choice for those who want a practical yet fun-to-drive vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

