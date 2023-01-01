$27,998+ tax & licensing
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Highline Highline Manual
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
74,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9733222
- Stock #: k4702
- VIN: 3VWW57BU1KM027709
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # k4702
- Mileage 74,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Under the hood, the 2019 Jetta Highline is powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This engine provides a responsive and engaging driving experience and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission that allows for precise gear shifts.
Inside, the Jetta Highline offers a refined and spacious cabin with leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. It also comes with advanced technology features, including an 8-inch touchscreen display, a BeatsAudio premium sound system, and a suite of driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.
In terms of safety, the 2019 Jetta Highline comes standard with a rearview camera, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, and pedestrian monitoring. It also offers available features, including a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and a front and rear park distance control system.
Overall, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Manual is a stylish and sporty compact car that offers a fun and engaging driving experience, advanced technology features, and a comfortable and refined interior, making it a great choice for those who want a practical yet fun-to-drive vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
