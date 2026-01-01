$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
Location
Victory Lincoln
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-397-3403
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00587A
- Mileage 99,660 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0L offers a refined balance of performance, versatility, and premium features. With its upscale interior, advanced technology, and smooth turbocharged power, the Tiguan Highline is ideal for families and drivers seeking comfort, space, and everyday practicality.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.0L Turbocharged Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive
Smooth and Efficient Performance
Confident Handling in All Conditions
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Memory Driver Seat
LED Headlights & Taillights
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Heated Exterior Mirrors
19" Alloy Wheels
Sleek European Styling
Premium Leather Interior
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Digital Cockpit Display
Spacious Seating for Up to 5
Flexible Cargo Space
Discover Media Infotainment System
Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Fender® Premium Audio System
Wireless Charging
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Assist
Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Rear Traffic Alert
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Highline Trim
2.0L Turbocharged Power
4MOTION® AWD
Premium Interior & Features
Advanced Technology
Versatile Family SUV
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Lincoln
Email Victory Lincoln
Victory Lincoln
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-397-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-397-3403