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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0L</h1><h3>Highline Trim 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Premium Compact SUV</h3><p>This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0L offers a refined balance of performance, versatility, and premium features. With its upscale interior, advanced technology, and smooth turbocharged power, the Tiguan Highline is ideal for families and drivers seeking comfort, space, and everyday practicality.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.0L Turbocharged Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Smooth and Efficient Performance</p></li><li><p>Confident Handling in All Conditions</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLINE FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>Panoramic Sunroof</p></li><li><p>Leather Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated Front & Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Memory Driver Seat</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>LED Headlights & Taillights</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Heated Exterior Mirrors</p></li><li><p>19" Alloy Wheels</p></li><li><p>Sleek European Styling</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Premium Leather Interior</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Power Adjustable Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Digital Cockpit Display</p></li><li><p>Spacious Seating for Up to 5</p></li><li><p>Flexible Cargo Space</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>Discover Media Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Fender® Premium Audio System</p></li><li><p>Wireless Charging</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Monitor</p></li><li><p>Lane Assist</p></li><li><p>Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li><li><p>Parking Sensors</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>Highline Trim</p></li><li><p>2.0L Turbocharged Power</p></li><li><p>4MOTION® AWD</p></li><li><p>Premium Interior & Features</p></li><li><p>Advanced Technology</p></li><li><p>Versatile Family SUV</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

99,660 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
13971456

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 13971456
  2. 13971456
  3. 13971456
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,660KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AXXKM105422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00587A
  • Mileage 99,660 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0LHighline Trim 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Premium Compact SUV

This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0L offers a refined balance of performance, versatility, and premium features. With its upscale interior, advanced technology, and smooth turbocharged power, the Tiguan Highline is ideal for families and drivers seeking comfort, space, and everyday practicality.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.0L Turbocharged Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive

  • Smooth and Efficient Performance

  • Confident Handling in All Conditions

HIGHLINE FEATURES

  • Panoramic Sunroof

  • Leather Seating Surfaces

  • Heated Front & Rear Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Power Liftgate

  • Memory Driver Seat

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • LED Headlights & Taillights

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

  • 19" Alloy Wheels

  • Sleek European Styling

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium Leather Interior

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • Power Adjustable Front Seats

  • Digital Cockpit Display

  • Spacious Seating for Up to 5

  • Flexible Cargo Space

TECHNOLOGY

  • Discover Media Infotainment System

  • Touchscreen Display

  • Navigation System

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Fender® Premium Audio System

  • Wireless Charging

  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Blind Spot Monitor

  • Lane Assist

  • Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking

  • Rear Traffic Alert

  • Rear View Camera

  • Parking Sensors

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Highline Trim

  • 2.0L Turbocharged Power

  • 4MOTION® AWD

  • Premium Interior & Features

  • Advanced Technology

  • Versatile Family SUV

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-436-1430

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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan