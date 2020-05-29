Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline ,Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline ,Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,557KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5084367
  Stock #: V19033A
  VIN: 3VV4B7AX8KM038416
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Remote Start Navigation Sunroof Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Adaptive Cruise Collision warning Lane Keeping Memory Seats Power Lift Gate And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

