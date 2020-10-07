Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

17,959 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription Inscription| ADAPTIVE CRUISE| NAV| ROOF

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription Inscription| ADAPTIVE CRUISE| NAV| ROOF

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

17,959KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6071907
  Stock #: V1870
  VIN: YV4A22PL8K1431870

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V1870
  • Mileage 17,959 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Adaptive Cruise Navigation Panoramic Sunroof Heated Seats Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing System 3rd Row Seating Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

