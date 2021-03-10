+ taxes & licensing
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
2020 BMW X6 M50i Twinpower Twin Turbo 4.4L 8-Cylinder 523 HP @ 5500 - 6000 rpm 553 lb-ft TQ @ 1800 - 4600 rpm 0-100 km/h in 4.3 0-60 mph in 4.1 8-speed transmission w/ Nav Data Integrated Proactive Shifting Intelligent AWD Msport Rear Differential Chassis, Suspension, steering -Susp. Double wishbone front, Five-link rear -Sport and comfort suspension modes Technology 12.3 in instrument cluster and center screen (Largest in any BMW) Gesture control Regularly Updated Mapping Info M Sport Package Adaptive M Suspension Eight-Speed STEPTRONIC Sport automatic transmission M Sport Exhaust System M leather Steering Wheel Live Cockpit Professional with Navigation and iDrive 7 Remote Engine Start Active Protection Active Driving Assistant Active Blind-spot detection Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation Lane Departure Warning Park Distance Control Rear View Camera Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Heated Front Seats Sensatec Dashboard Ambient Lighting Anthracite Roofliner Adaptive Full LED lights LED Fog Lights Apple CarPlay compatibility SiriusXM Radio BMW Gesture Control 22-inch Wheels with performance non-run-flat tires M Sport Brakes M Sport Differential We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!
