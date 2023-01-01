Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

55,008 KM

Details Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LS Manual

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LS Manual

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

55,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10114953
  • Stock #: K4702A
  • VIN: KL8CA6SAXLC470051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

