ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
LANE KEEPING AID
BLIS
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
NAVIGATION
POWER LIFTGATE
BACK UP CAMERA
REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
REMOTE START
INTELLIGENT ACCESS
DUAL ZONE CLIMATE



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. 

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. 
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. 

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. 

Book your appointment today!

2020 Ford Edge

48,053 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge

SEL | POWER LIFTGATE | NAVI | ADAPTIVE CRUISE |

2020 Ford Edge

SEL | POWER LIFTGATE | NAVI | ADAPTIVE CRUISE |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J95LBB39370

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,053 KM

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
LANE KEEPING AID
BLIS
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
NAVIGATION
POWER LIFTGATE
BACK UP CAMERA
REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
REMOTE START
INTELLIGENT ACCESS
DUAL ZONE CLIMATE



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Front Wheel Drive

8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2020 Ford Edge