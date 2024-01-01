Menu
Account
Sign In
<br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2020 Ford Edge

85,976 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Edge

ST AWD | Panoroof | Heated and Cooled Seats |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

ST AWD | Panoroof | Heated and Cooled Seats |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 11440787
  2. 11440787
  3. 11440787
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4AP1LBA87174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,976 KM

Vehicle Description



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 | 2.7L V6 | Remote Start | for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 | 2.7L V6 | Remote Start | 73,986 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | 46,121 KM $49,933 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD | Panoroof | Navigation | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD | Panoroof | Navigation | 60,323 KM $37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge