2020 Ford Edge

0 KM

Details Description Features

$45,744

+ tax & licensing
$45,744

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium| *COMING SOON*

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium| *COMING SOON*

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$45,744

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5980593
  • Stock #: V10452CAP
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K98LBA78391

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEMO 2020 Ford Edge Titanium is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Adaptive Cruise Lane Centring Lane Keeping Heated/Cooled Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Navigation Moonroof Remote Start And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

