Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

1,273 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium| DEMO| NAV| PANO ROOF|

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium| DEMO| NAV| PANO ROOF|

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 6473569
  2. 6473569
  3. 6473569
  4. 6473569
  5. 6473569
  6. 6473569
  7. 6473569
  8. 6473569
  9. 6473569
  10. 6473569
  11. 6473569
  12. 6473569
  13. 6473569
  14. 6473569
  15. 6473569
  16. 6473569
  17. 6473569
  18. 6473569
  19. 6473569
  20. 6473569
  21. 6473569
  22. 6473569
  23. 6473569
  24. 6473569
  25. 6473569
  26. 6473569
  27. 6473569
  28. 6473569
  29. 6473569
  30. 6473569
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6473569
  • Stock #: V1047CAP
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K98LBB11549

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,273 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Ford Edge DEMO is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Reverse Camera Panoramic Sunroof Leather Seats Heated/Cooled Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Dual Climate Control Push Button Start Parking Assist Steering Wheel Controls Keyless Entry Remote Start And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Ford F-150
 79,778 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKZ Sel...
 50,263 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE| ...
 74,024 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory