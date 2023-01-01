Menu
2020 Ford Escape

60,033 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Hybrid

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

60,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10135527
  • Stock #: K4724A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DZ8LUB35962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,033 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

