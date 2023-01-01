Menu
2020 Ford Escape

33,730 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium | Navigation | Panoramic roof | BLIS |

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium | Navigation | Panoramic roof | BLIS |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,730KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10165476
  Stock #: V0532LB
  VIN: 1FMCU9J94LUA00532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic roof
Leather interior
Power seats
Bluetooth
Navigation
BLIS
Push button start
Remote ignition and locking
Dual heated seats
Dual climate zone control
Air conditioning
Cruise control

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

