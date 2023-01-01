2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 7 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10165476

10165476 Stock #: V0532LB

V0532LB VIN: 1FMCU9J94LUA00532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,730 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

