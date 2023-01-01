Menu
PANORAMIC SUNROOF<BR>NAVIGATION<BR>HEATED SEATS<BR>HEATED STEERING WHEEL<BR>REMOTE START<BR>TOW PACKAGE<BR>BACK UP CAMERA <BR>REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM<BR>REMOTE START<BR>PUSH BUTTON START<BR>POWER LIFTGATE<BR>POWER WINDOWS<BR>POWER LOCKS<BR><BR><BR><BR>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. <BR><BR>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <BR>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <BR><BR>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <BR><BR>Book your appointment today!<BR>

2020 Ford Escape

38,704 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

38,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99LUA00557

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,704 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
REMOTE START
TOW PACKAGE
BACK UP CAMERA
REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
REMOTE START
PUSH BUTTON START
POWER LIFTGATE
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

