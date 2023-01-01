$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99LUA00557
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,704 KM
Vehicle Description
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
REMOTE START
TOW PACKAGE
BACK UP CAMERA
REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
REMOTE START
PUSH BUTTON START
POWER LIFTGATE
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2020 Ford Escape