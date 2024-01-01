2020 Ford Escape

Menu
<p>The 2020 Escape SE 4WD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Escape SE 4WD you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Adaptive Cruise Control</p> <p>Lane Keeping Aid</p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>Navigation</p> <p>Remote Start</p> <p>Backup Camera</p> <p>Reverse Sensing System</p> <p>Heated Seats</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks<br /> and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

Used
34,527KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G64LUB32655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,527 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Escape SE 4WD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Escape SE 4WD you will find features like;



Adaptive Cruise Control



Lane Keeping Aid



BLIS



Navigation



Remote Start



Backup Camera



Reverse Sensing System



Heated Seats



Power Windows



Power Locks

and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

