$34,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
Limited Sunroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,772 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED
*With Class III Tow Package, Twin-Panel Moonroof & 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels*
Premium Power Meets Serious Towing Capability
This fully-equipped Explorer Limited delivers best-in-class towing and luxury comfort, featuring a robust Class III hitch system and upscale styling upgrades.
LIMITED PREMIUM PACKAGE
? 2.3L EcoBoost® I4
? 10-Speed Automatic with Tow/Haul Mode
? 20" Ultra-Bright Polished Wheels
? Twin-Panel Vista Roof®
? Heated/Ventilated Perforated Leather Seats
CLASS III TOW PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS
• 5,600 lb Max Tow Capacity
• Heavy-Duty Radiator
• Upgraded Cooling System
• Trailer Sway Control
• 7-Pin Wiring Harness
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY
→ Adaptive Cruise Control
→ Lane Keeping Aid
→ BLIS
→ FordPass Phone App
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
519-436-1430