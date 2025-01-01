2020 Ford Explorer

Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD EXPLORER LIMITED</strong></h3> <p>*With <strong>Class III Tow Package</strong>, <strong>Twin-Panel Moonroof</strong> & <strong>20" Polished Aluminum Wheels</strong>*<br /> <em>Premium Power Meets Serious Towing Capability</em></p> <p>This fully-equipped Explorer Limited delivers <strong>best-in-class towing</strong> and <strong>luxury comfort</strong>, featuring a robust Class III hitch system and upscale styling upgrades.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>LIMITED PREMIUM PACKAGE</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>2</strong><strong>.3L EcoBoost® I4</strong><br /> ? <strong>10-Speed Automatic with Tow/Haul Mode</strong><br /> ? <strong>20" Ultra-Bright Polished Wheels</strong><br /> ? <strong>Twin-Panel Vista Roof®</strong><br /> ? <strong>Heated/Ventilated Perforated Leather Seats</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>CLASS III TOW PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>5,600 lb Max Tow Capacity</strong><br /> • <strong>Heavy-Duty Radiator</strong><br /> • <strong>Upgraded Cooling System</strong><br /> • <strong>Trailer Sway Control</strong><br /> • <strong>7-Pin Wiring Harness</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY</strong></h3> <p>→ <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control</strong><br /> → <strong>Lane Keeping Aid</strong><br /> → <strong>BLIS</strong><br /> → <strong>FordPass Phone App</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

2020 Ford Explorer