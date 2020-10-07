Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$54,621

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,621

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited| *COMING SOON*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited| *COMING SOON*

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$54,621

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5980590
  • Stock #: V10451CAP
  • VIN: 1FMSK8FH9LGA85104

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

***COMING SOON*** This DEMO 2020 Explorer Limited is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: DVD Player Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Keeping Navigation Heated/Cooled Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel 360 Degree Camera Rain Sensing Wipers Moonroof Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing System And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory