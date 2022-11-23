Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

27,827 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum | Remote start | Sunroof | Navigation

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum | Remote start | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9410425
  • Stock #: V21579A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HC2LGB31516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








3L V6
Sunroof
Navigation
Keyless entry
Remote start
Push start
Forward sensing
Reverse sensing
Backup camera
Power seats
Power windows
Power mirrors
Heated seats
Heated wheel
Bluetooth
And so much more

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

