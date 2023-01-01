Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

73,358 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT | Panoramic roof | Leather interior |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT | Panoramic roof | Leather interior |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 10136478
  2. 10136478
  3. 10136478
  4. 10136478
  5. 10136478
  6. 10136478
  7. 10136478
  8. 10136478
  9. 10136478
  10. 10136478
  11. 10136478
  12. 10136478
  13. 10136478
  14. 10136478
  15. 10136478
  16. 10136478
  17. 10136478
  18. 10136478
  19. 10136478
  20. 10136478
  21. 10136478
  22. 10136478
  23. 10136478
  24. 10136478
  25. 10136478
  26. 10136478
  27. 10136478
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136478
  • Stock #: V70065LB
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E46LFC70065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic roof
Leather interior
Power seats
Dual climate control seats
Dual climate control zones
Navigation
BLIS
Bluetooth
Push button start
Remote ignition and locking

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Buick Encore AW...
 0 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SE ...
 25,711 KM
$40,499 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 LARI...
 39,385 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory