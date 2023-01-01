Menu
2020 Ford F-150

78,560 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Bluetooth | Heated side mirrors

2020 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Bluetooth | Heated side mirrors

Location

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10395330
  • Stock #: V22114A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LKF49795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Power seats
Bluetooth
Heated side mirrors
Navigation
Remote locking
Air conditioning
Back up camera
Cruise control

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

