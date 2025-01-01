Menu
<p>The 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this F-150 XLT 4x4 you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Sport Apperance Package</p> <p>Navigation</p> <p>Power Sliding Rear Window</p> <p>Heated Seats</p> <p>Tailgate Step</p> <p>Fordpass App</p> <p>Trailer Break Control</p> <p>Backup Camera</p> <p>Reverse Sensing System</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

2020 Ford F-150

153,894 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

153,894KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP2LKF49577

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,894 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

