$36,999+ taxes & licensing
XLT XTR Apperance Package | Trailer Tow |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,453 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2020 FORD F-150 XLT 4X4 SUPERCREW
301A Package | 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 | XTR
Appearance Package | Trailer Tow Package
Canada’s Best-Selling Truck with Power, Style, and Capability
The 2020 Ford F-150 XLT combines rugged strength with modern comfort. Outfitted with the 301A Package, chrome-accented XTR Appearance Package, efficient yet powerful 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 engine, and Trailer Tow Package, this truck is ready for work and play.
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 (325 HP / 400 lb-ft torque)
? 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Selectable Drive Modes
? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
? Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
XLT 301A PACKAGE
• 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
• 8" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 3
• Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
• Power-Adjustable Pedals
• Rear Window Defroster
• SiriusXM® Satellite Radio
XTR APPEARANCE PACKAGE
→ Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers
→ Chrome Two-Bar Grille with Chrome Surround
→ Chrome Running Boards
→ 18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
→ Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
→ Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
→ Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
→ Pro Trailer Backup Assist™
→ Upgraded Cooling System for Towing Confidence
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
