Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2020 FORD F-150 XLT 4X4 SUPERCREW</strong><br /> 301A Package | 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 | XTR</p> <p>Appearance Package | Trailer Tow Package<br /> Canada’s Best-Selling Truck with Power, Style, and Capability</p> <p>The 2020 Ford F-150 XLT combines rugged strength with modern comfort. Outfitted with the 301A Package, chrome-accented XTR Appearance Package, efficient yet powerful 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 engine, and Trailer Tow Package, this truck is ready for work and play.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 (325 HP / 400 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Selectable Drive Modes<br /> ? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4<br /> ? Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller<br /> ???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>XLT 301A PACKAGE</strong><br /> • 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support<br /> • 8" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 3<br /> • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™<br /> • Power-Adjustable Pedals<br /> • Rear Window Defroster<br /> • SiriusXM® Satellite Radio</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>XTR APPEARANCE PACKAGE</strong><br /> → Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers<br /> → Chrome Two-Bar Grille with Chrome Surround<br /> → Chrome Running Boards<br /> → 18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels<br /> → Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>TRAILER TOW PACKAGE</strong><br /> → Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver<br /> → Integrated Trailer Brake Controller<br /> → Pro Trailer Backup Assist™<br /> → Upgraded Cooling System for Towing Confidence</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2020 Ford F-150

84,453 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT XTR Apperance Package | Trailer Tow |

Watch This Vehicle
12952367

2020 Ford F-150

XLT XTR Apperance Package | Trailer Tow |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12952367
  2. 12952367
  3. 12952367
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4LKF30285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,453 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD



???????????????????????????????????????



2020 FORD F-150 XLT 4X4 SUPERCREW

301A Package | 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 | XTR



Appearance Package | Trailer Tow Package

Canada’s Best-Selling Truck with Power, Style, and Capability



The 2020 Ford F-150 XLT combines rugged strength with modern comfort. Outfitted with the 301A Package, chrome-accented XTR Appearance Package, efficient yet powerful 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 engine, and Trailer Tow Package, this truck is ready for work and play.



???????????????????????????????????????



POWER & PERFORMANCE

? 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 (325 HP / 400 lb-ft torque)

? 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Selectable Drive Modes

? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4

? Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

???????????????????????????????????????



XLT 301A PACKAGE

• 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support

• 8" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 3

• Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™

• Power-Adjustable Pedals

• Rear Window Defroster

• SiriusXM® Satellite Radio



???????????????????????????????????????



XTR APPEARANCE PACKAGE

→ Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers

→ Chrome Two-Bar Grille with Chrome Surround

→ Chrome Running Boards

→ 18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels

→ Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles



???????????????????????????????????????



TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

→ Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver

→ Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

→ Pro Trailer Backup Assist™

→ Upgraded Cooling System for Towing Confidence



???????????????????????????????????????




Special Offer:

Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive

? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:

• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.



Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Coming Soon | Reserve Now! | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Coming Soon | Reserve Now! | 40,898 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.7L V6 | ACC + Lane Keeping | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.7L V6 | ACC + Lane Keeping | 169,507 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 3.5L V6 ECO | LANE KEEPING AID | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 3.5L V6 ECO | LANE KEEPING AID | 44,437 KM $65,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2020 Ford F-150