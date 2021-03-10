Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

577 KM

Details Description Features

$52,998

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

EcoBoost HIGH PERFORMANCE | MAGNE-RIDE | 577KM |

Location

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6803165
  • Stock #: V10478CAP
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TD4L5152508

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 577 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEMO Mustang EcoBoost Premium HIGH PERFORMANCE is equipped with everything you need for your summer adventure! 330 horsepower 350 lb.-ft. of torque Turbocharging and direct injection Twin independent variable cam timing (Ti-VCT) Including: The 2.3L High Performance Package includes: 3.55 limited-slip rear-axle 19" x 9" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels with Low Gloss Ebony-Painted Pockets 255/40R19 Summer-Only Tires Active valve performance exhaust Black painted strut-tower brace Engine spun aluminum instrument panel Exterior Mirrors - Carbonized Grey Gauge Pack (oil pressure and boost) GT Performance Package front splitter and belly pan Hood accent stripe Heavy-duty front springs Larger brake rotors with four-piston fixed calipers Larger radiator Raised Blade Decklid Spoiler - Magnetic Unique chassis tuning Unique EPAS, ABS and stability control tuning Upsized rear sway bar EcoBoost Handling Package includes: 19" x 9.5" Magnetic painted aluminum wheels 265/40R19 Pirelli Corsa4 Tire MagneRide® Damping System Premium Brakes 3.55 TORSEN® limited-slip rear-axle Ford Safe and Sound Package: Adaptive Cruise Control Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation system with Pinch-to-Zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link® As well as: B&O Sound System Blind Spot Information System Push Button Start AND SO MUCH MORE!! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

