2020 Ford Ranger

<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 FORD RANGER LARIAT</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>Technology Package</strong></em><br /> <em>Premium Capability Meets Sophisticated Comfort</em></p> <p>Experience the perfect balance of <strong>work-ready performance</strong> and <strong>upscale refinement</strong> in this well-equipped Ranger Lariat - Ford's most premium midsize truck offering.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS:</strong></h3> <ul> <li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control</strong> with Stop-and-Go</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring</strong> with Trailer Coverage</li> <li><strong>Lane-Keeping System</strong> & <strong>Auto High Beams</strong></li> <li><strong>Front & Rear Parking Sensors</strong></li> </ul> <hr /> <h3><strong>LARIAT PREMIUM FEATURES:</strong></h3> <ul> <li><strong>2.3L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</strong> (270HP / 310 lb-ft)</li> <li><strong>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong></li> <li><strong>Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Seats</strong></li> <li>•S<strong>YNC® 4 Infotainment</strong> with 8" Touchscreen</li> <li><strong>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™</strong></li> <li><strong>B&O Sound System</strong> by Bang & Olufsen</li> <li><strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong></li> <li><strong>LED Headlights</strong> & <strong>Signature Lighting</strong></li> <li><strong>Sliding Rear Window</strong></li> </ul> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,935KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH7LLA53801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

