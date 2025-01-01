$35,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
Lariat Heated Leather Seats | ACC + Lane Keeping |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,935 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 FORD RANGER LARIAT
With Technology Package
Premium Capability Meets Sophisticated Comfort
Experience the perfect balance of work-ready performance and upscale refinement in this well-equipped Ranger Lariat - Ford's most premium midsize truck offering.
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS:
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
- Blind Spot Monitoring with Trailer Coverage
- Lane-Keeping System & Auto High Beams
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
LARIAT PREMIUM FEATURES:
- 2.3L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine (270HP / 310 lb-ft)
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
- Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Seats
- •SYNC® 4 Infotainment with 8" Touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
- B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- LED Headlights & Signature Lighting
- Sliding Rear Window
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Email Victory Ford
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
