2020 Genesis G70
3.3T Sport AWD #Nav #Accident Free
Location
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9754057
- Stock #: K4715
- VIN: KMTG74LE2LU055296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # K4715
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Under the hood, the G70 3.3L Sport is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine that delivers 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and responsive shifts. The car is available in rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configurations.
The exterior of the G70 3.3L Sport features a sporty and aggressive design with a unique front grille, sporty front and rear bumpers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the car is spacious and luxurious, with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 15-speaker Lexicon audio system.
The G70 3.3L Sport also comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. * Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application. ** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved applications. Advertised price reflects instant finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.
At LALLY KIA, all of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it! You will be provided with a copy of the vehicle's CarFax History report and a full disclosure of all available service records. We use this cutting edge market pricing tools to update our pricing on a daily basis.
Single Key Guarantee: While we make every effort to get 2 keys for all our used vehicles this is not always possible due to cost and technology design of new vehicle keys. All our vehicles will come with a primary key guarantee and if a second key is available it will come with the vehicle.
* Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application.
** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved deals. Lowest advertised price reflects finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
