2020 Genesis G70

0 KM

Details Description Features

$44,279

+ tax & licensing
Lally Kia

519-352-6200

3.3T Sport AWD #Nav #Accident Free

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$44,279

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754057
  • Stock #: K4715
  • VIN: KMTG74LE2LU055296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # K4715
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Genesis G70 3.3L Sport is a luxury sports sedan designed and manufactured by the South Korean automaker, Genesis. It is a high-performance version of the standard G70 sedan and is designed to provide an exhilarating driving experience.
Under the hood, the G70 3.3L Sport is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine that delivers 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and responsive shifts. The car is available in rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configurations.
The exterior of the G70 3.3L Sport features a sporty and aggressive design with a unique front grille, sporty front and rear bumpers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the car is spacious and luxurious, with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 15-speaker Lexicon audio system.
The G70 3.3L Sport also comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning.

*****************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. * Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application. ** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved applications. Advertised price reflects instant finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.
At LALLY KIA, all of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it! You will be provided with a copy of the vehicle's CarFax History report and a full disclosure of all available service records. We use this cutting edge market pricing tools to update our pricing on a daily basis.
Single Key Guarantee: While we make every effort to get 2 keys for all our used vehicles this is not always possible due to cost and technology design of new vehicle keys. All our vehicles will come with a primary key guarantee and if a second key is available it will come with the vehicle.
* Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application.
** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved deals. Lowest advertised price reflects finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

