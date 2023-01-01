$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT | INCOMING UNIT | LESS THAN 2000KM!
Location
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
1,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10136481
- Stock #: V6961
- VIN: KMHD84LF8LU086961
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V6961
- Mileage 1,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Inside the cabin, the Elantra Preferred offers a spacious and comfortable environment for both the driver and passengers. The seats are well-cushioned and supportive, and there is ample legroom in both the front and rear seats. The interior design is clean and intuitive, with user-friendly controls and high-quality materials.
In terms of technology and features, the Elantra Preferred comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing seamless integration with your smartphone. It also includes features like Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a USB port.
Overall, the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is a reliable and stylish compact sedan that offers a comfortable ride, modern technology, and a strong emphasis on safety. It is an excellent choice for those seeking an affordable and practical daily driver without compromising on quality and features.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
