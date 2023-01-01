2020 Hyundai Elantra...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 7 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10136481

10136481 Stock #: V6961

V6961 VIN: KMHD84LF8LU086961

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V6961

Mileage 1,725 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.