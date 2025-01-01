Menu
A 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Canada typically offers a blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology, designed for drivers looking for a reliable and versatile compact SUV. Heres a detailed description of what you can expect: Exterior: Sleek Design: The 2020 Tucson Luxury has a modern and athletic design, with a bold front grille, sharp headlights with LED daytime running lights, and sleek lines along the body. Wheels: It comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, enhancing its premium appeal. Interior: Comfortable Cabin: The interior is spacious and features leather upholstery, providing a refined and luxurious feel. Seating: It comes with heated front seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort in colder climates, which is especially valuable for Canadian winters. Infotainment System: The 2020 Tucson Luxury includes a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system for a more enjoyable driving experience. Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control ensures that both the driver and passengers stay comfortable throughout the year. Performance: Engine: Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, producing around 181 horsepower, it strikes a good balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Transmission: Paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth shifting and responsive acceleration. Safety Features: Advanced Safety Systems: The 2020 Tucson Luxury comes with a suite of safety features such as forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera to enhance driver and passenger safety. Parking Sensors: Front and rear parking sensors are included, helping with tight parking situations and improving overall ease of driving. Additional Features: Sunroof: A panoramic sunroof is a notable feature in the Luxury trim, offering an open and airy feel. Keyless Entry: Push-button start and keyless entry are included for added convenience. Cargo Space: With 877 liters of cargo space with the rear seats down, the Tucson provides ample room for everyday gear, sports equipment, or groceries. Overall: The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical and stylish compact SUV, with a well-rounded mix of performance, comfort, and technology. Its particularly suited for Canadian buyers looking for a vehicle that can handle winter conditions with the added benefit of modern features and a refined driving experience.

12116589

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
37,044KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL2LU273889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LK00197T
  • Mileage 37,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
2020 Hyundai Tucson