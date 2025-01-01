$28,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury AWD | APPLINK/APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER LIFTGATE | POWER MOONROOF | WHEELS: 18" X 7.0J ALUMINUM.
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LK00197T
- Mileage 37,044 KM
Vehicle Description
A 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Canada typically offers a blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology, designed for drivers looking for a reliable and versatile compact SUV. Heres a detailed description of what you can expect:
Exterior:
Sleek Design: The 2020 Tucson Luxury has a modern and athletic design, with a bold front grille, sharp headlights with LED daytime running lights, and sleek lines along the body.
Wheels: It comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, enhancing its premium appeal.
Interior:
Comfortable Cabin: The interior is spacious and features leather upholstery, providing a refined and luxurious feel.
Seating: It comes with heated front seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort in colder climates, which is especially valuable for Canadian winters.
Infotainment System: The 2020 Tucson Luxury includes a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system for a more enjoyable driving experience.
Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control ensures that both the driver and passengers stay comfortable throughout the year.
Performance:
Engine: Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, producing around 181 horsepower, it strikes a good balance between performance and fuel efficiency.
Transmission: Paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth shifting and responsive acceleration.
Safety Features:
Advanced Safety Systems: The 2020 Tucson Luxury comes with a suite of safety features such as forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera to enhance driver and passenger safety.
Parking Sensors: Front and rear parking sensors are included, helping with tight parking situations and improving overall ease of driving.
Additional Features:
Sunroof: A panoramic sunroof is a notable feature in the Luxury trim, offering an open and airy feel.
Keyless Entry: Push-button start and keyless entry are included for added convenience.
Cargo Space: With 877 liters of cargo space with the rear seats down, the Tucson provides ample room for everyday gear, sports equipment, or groceries.
Overall:
The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical and stylish compact SUV, with a well-rounded mix of performance, comfort, and technology. Its particularly suited for Canadian buyers looking for a vehicle that can handle winter conditions with the added benefit of modern features and a refined driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
