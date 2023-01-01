Menu
2020 Infiniti Q50

40,174 KM

Details Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Infiniti Q50

2020 Infiniti Q50

LUXE

2020 Infiniti Q50

LUXE

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

40,174KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10391259
  • Stock #: K4847
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR5LM257183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # K4847
  • Mileage 40,174 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

