2020 Jeep Cherokee 4D Sport Utility Trailhawk Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Cold Weather Group, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Quick Order Package 27E Trailhawk, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. 4WD Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Heres a machine thats built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

65,071 KM

Details Description Features

Trailhawk TRAILHAWK HEATED SEATS TRAILER TOW

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

VIN 1C4PJMBX8LD570340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,071 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jeep Cherokee 4D Sport Utility Trailhawk Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Cold Weather Group, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Quick Order Package 27E Trailhawk, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. 4WD Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic


Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Heres a machine thats built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

