2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk TRAILHAWK HEATED SEATS TRAILER TOW
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk TRAILHAWK HEATED SEATS TRAILER TOW
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,071KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX8LD570340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 65,071 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Jeep Cherokee 4D Sport Utility Trailhawk Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Cold Weather Group, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Quick Order Package 27E Trailhawk, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. 4WD Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic
Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Heres a machine thats built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
Reviews:
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
