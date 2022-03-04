$45,062+ tax & licensing
$45,062
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
48,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8534750
- Stock #: N05405AA
- VIN: 1C4RJFAGXLC367252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 48,830 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5