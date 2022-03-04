Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

48,830 KM

Details Features

$45,062

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Laredo

Location

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

48,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8534750
  • Stock #: N05405AA
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAGXLC367252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

