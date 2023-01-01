Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Wrangler

41,304 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara UNLIMITED SAHARA ALTITUDE LEATHER NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara UNLIMITED SAHARA ALTITUDE LEATHER NAVIGATION

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 10115937
  2. 10115937
  3. 10115937
  4. 10115937
  5. 10115937
  6. 10115937
  7. 10115937
  8. 10115937
  9. 10115937
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,304KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10115937
  • Stock #: U05193
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEGXLW149497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,304 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jeep Wrangler 4D Sport Utility Unlimited Sahara Altitude Black Clearcoat 240 Amp Alternator, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4 Auxiliary Switches, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 8.4 Touchscreen, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Interior Accents, Body-Colour 3-Piece Hardtop, Body-Colour Grille w/Gloss Black, Class II Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Front Heated Seats, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, LED Fog Lamps, LED Lighting Group, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Matte Black Jeep Badge, MOPAR Hardtop Headliner, Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black, Quick Order Package 24L Altitude, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, Uconnect 4C Nav & Sound Group, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Gloss Black Aluminum, Wizard Black Instrument Panel Bezels. 4WD Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 41,304 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 178,507 KM
$19,821 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Envision ...
 74,848 KM
$26,610 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory