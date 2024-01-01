Menu
2020 Kia Forte

76,404 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte

LX

2020 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,404KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD6LE161512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2020 Kia Forte