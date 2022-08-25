Menu
2020 Kia Sedona

40,464 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
LX

Location

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9000226
  • Stock #: v3912a
  • VIN: KNDMB5C1XL6607473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

