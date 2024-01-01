2020 Kia Soul

Menu
39,413 KM

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
39,413KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU6L7713317

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LKSE00106A
  • Mileage 39,413 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
