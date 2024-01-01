$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Soul
EX PREMIUM
2020 Kia Soul
EX PREMIUM
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,413KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU6L7713317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # LKSE00106A
- Mileage 39,413 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Kia
2020 Kia Soul EX PREMIUM 39,413 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Kia Carnival LX 1,992 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited w/Green Interior 50,425 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lally Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-352-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2020 Kia Soul