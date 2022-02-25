Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Soul

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX+

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

EX+

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 8361024
  2. 8361024
  3. 8361024
  4. 8361024
  5. 8361024
  6. 8361024
  7. 8361024
  8. 8361024
  9. 8361024
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8361024
  • Stock #: K4397
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU5L7032324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K4397
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Kia

2020 Kia Forte EX+
 19,789 KM
$23,997 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 57,232 KM
$54,997 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 10,371 KM
$29,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory