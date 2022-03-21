Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

25,499 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Premium #PanoRoof #Bluetooth #AWD

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Premium #PanoRoof #Bluetooth #AWD

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8664277
  Stock #: k4459
  VIN: KNDPNCAC3L7646137

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # k4459
  • Mileage 25,499 KM

Vehicle Description

#HFS #HSW #LKA #CruiseControl
** Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
At LALLY KIA, all of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it!. You will be provided with a copy of the vehicle's CarFax History report and a full disclosure of all available service records. We use this cutting edge market pricing tools to update our pricing on a daily basis. At LALLY KIA We Don't Sell Cars, We Gain Customers!! Lally Kia servicing All Southwestern Ontario!! Price shown does not include HST and license.
Single Key Guarantee: While we make every effort to get 2 keys for all our used vehicles this is not always possible due to cost and technology design of new vehicle keys. All our vehicles will come with a primary key guarantee and if a second key is available it will come with the vehicle.
**Due to recent and prevalent fraud in Ontario, cash offers will not be accepted by clients or businesses residing more than 150kms from Lally Kia. Finance options will be available to secure a vehicle. Certified bank funds accepted by Lally KIA will require verification prior to delivery of the vehicle.
WHAT WE'VE DONE SO YOU DON'T HAVE TO:
-PERFORMED 150 POINT MECHANICAL AND SAFETY INSPECTION
-PERFORMED LUBE, OIL & FILTER
-COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL PACKAGE
-PURCHASED CARFAX REPORT
-PURCHASED PAINT TOUCH UP STICK
-ARRANGED NO CHARGE 3 MONTH SIRIUS RADIO TRIAL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

