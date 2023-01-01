Menu
2020 Kia Telluride

16,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

EX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188636
  • Stock #: KTEL3087AA
  • VIN: 5XYP3DHC0LG013485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

