Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Telluride

64,835 KM

Details Description Features

$54,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,997

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Telluride

SX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 8664280
  2. 8664280
  3. 8664280
  4. 8664280
  5. 8664280
  6. 8664280
  7. 8664280
  8. 8664280
  9. 8664280
  10. 8664280
  11. 8664280
  12. 8664280
  13. 8664280
  14. 8664280
  15. 8664280
  16. 8664280
  17. 8664280
  18. 8664280
  19. 8664280
  20. 8664280
  21. 8664280
  22. 8664280
  23. 8664280
  24. 8664280
  25. 8664280
  26. 8664280
  27. 8664280
  28. 8664280
Contact Seller

$54,997

+ taxes & licensing

64,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8664280
  • Stock #: k4467
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHCXLG042731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,835 KM

Vehicle Description

#HFS #CFS #HSW #LKA #BSM #AdvanceCruiseControl #DriveModes

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Kia

2017 Kia Sportage EX
 105,075 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 LX
 74,567 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang MA...
 11,012 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory