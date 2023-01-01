Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lincoln Aviator

52,062 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2020 Lincoln Aviator

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve | Leather interior | Nautilus | Sun roof |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve | Leather interior | Nautilus | Sun roof |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 10514310
  2. 10514310
  3. 10514310
  4. 10514310
  5. 10514310
  6. 10514310
  7. 10514310
  8. 10514310
  9. 10514310
  10. 10514310
  11. 10514310
  12. 10514310
  13. 10514310
  14. 10514310
  15. 10514310
  16. 10514310
  17. 10514310
  18. 10514310
  19. 10514310
  20. 10514310
  21. 10514310
  22. 10514310
  23. 10514310
  24. 10514310
  25. 10514310
  26. 10514310
  27. 10514310
  28. 10514310
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10514310
  • Stock #: V22220A
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC9LGL07652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V22220A
  • Mileage 52,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Sun roof
Leather interior
Power seats
Navigation
BLIS
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Push button start
Remote ignition and start
Dual climate control seats
Back up camera

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2023 Ford Escape PHE...
 57 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Navigat...
 57,596 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-250 Plat...
 30,622 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory