The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Nautilus Reserve AWD you will find features like;

360 Degree Camera
Navigation
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated and Cooled Leather Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Front and Rear Sensors
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Centering
Rain Sensing Wipers
BLIS
Keyless Entry Pad
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
and so much more!!

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD | Panoroof | 360 Camera | Navigation |

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD | Panoroof | 360 Camera | Navigation |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$35,499

+ taxes & licensing

74,073KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K91LBL14362

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Brown
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # V22804A
  Mileage 74,073 KM

The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Nautilus Reserve AWD you will find features like;



360 Degree Camera

Navigation

Panoramic Sunroof

Heated and Cooled Leather Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Power Liftgate

Front and Rear Sensors

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Centering

Rain Sensing Wipers

BLIS

Keyless Entry Pad

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Seats

and so much more!!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
8 speed automatic

