<p>The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Nautilus Reserve AWDyou will find features like;<br /> <br /> Panoramic Sunroof</p> <p>Navigation</p> <p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p> <p>Lane Keeping Aid</p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>360 Degree Camera</p> <p>Adaptive Cruise Contorl</p> <p>Lane Keeping Aid</p> <p>Front Park Aid Sensors</p> <p>Revel Audio System</p> <p>Remote Start</p> <p>Power Liftgate</p> <p>My Lincoln Way App</p> <p>110v Outlet</p> <p>Rain Sensing Wipers</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

Used
64,175KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K98LBL20885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00116R
  • Mileage 64,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Lincoln Nautilus