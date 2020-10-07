Menu
2020 Lincoln Nautilus

13,987 KM

Details

$57,993

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
Reserve| ADAPTIVE CRUISE| ROOF| NAV

Location

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

13,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6071901
  • Stock #: V10453CAP
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8K91LBL14362

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V10453CAP
  • Mileage 13,987 KM

Vehicle Description

This Previous Executive Driven 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: 360 Degree Camera Active Park Assist Adaptive Cruise Lane Centring Panoramic Sunroof Heated/Cooled Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Navigation Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing System Remote Start Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

